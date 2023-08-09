Monroe Police honor “Stop on Red Week”

Monroe Police want citizens to remember the dangers of running lights.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is honoring “Stop on Red Week” by reminding citizens that obeying traffic lights saves lives.

MPD posted a warning to their Facebook page urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

Monroe Police Chief, Vic Zordan, said that being distracted is a common problem drivers face.

“Number one problem we have with drivers that get in wrecks whether it be hitting bicycles or hitting other vehicles or running over people is distractions.”

To learn more about “Stop on Red Week,” visit MPD’s Facebook page.

