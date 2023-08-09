Monroe Police honor “Stop on Red Week”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is honoring “Stop on Red Week” by reminding citizens that obeying traffic lights saves lives.

MPD posted a warning to their Facebook page urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

Monroe Police Chief, Vic Zordan, said that being distracted is a common problem drivers face.

“Number one problem we have with drivers that get in wrecks whether it be hitting bicycles or hitting other vehicles or running over people is distractions.”

