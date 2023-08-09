Louisiana Tech Athletics announces women’s sports name change

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Effective immediately, all Louisiana Tech women’s sports teams - other than women’s basketball - will compete under the new nickname, “Bulldogs.”

The women’s cross country, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, volleyball, and bowling sports team will all be impacted by the name change.

The Director of Athletics/Vice President, Dr. Eric A. Wood, said that this change was a long time coming.

“During my time at LA Tech, I have witnessed a growing urge for our women’s sports, outside of women’s basketball, to refer to themselves as Bulldogs,” said Wood. “After receiving the brand proposal by our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and getting feedback from leaders on campus, benefactors, as well as the head coaches who were all in full support, making this branding change is the right decision for our present and our future.”

Due to the rich history of the women’s basketball program, it will not be part of the transition.

“The Lady Techsters nickname and script logo is a national brand synonymous with our women’s basketball program,” Wood said. “It is a name and a symbol that honors and recognizes the almost 50-year history that began back in 1973 and has included three national titles and 13 Final Fours. Excluding this from this transition was a no brainer. Lady Techsters will now only belong to them.”

For more information, visit Louisiana Tech’s website.

