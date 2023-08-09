Local church preparing to host annual Back-To-School Bash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - School is starting soon and one community is having an event to take the pressure off of parents ahead of the new school year.

Zion Hill Community Outreach Ministry is preparing to host the 20th Annual Back To School Bash in Farmerville this weekend. It will be at the Union Parish Courthouse parking lot this Saturday, August 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. Rickey Johnikin and Rev. Tommy Carr joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event and why it’s so important to the area.

Carr says education is important in Union Parish because the kids are the future and they want to invest in the future of the area. He says the event started with the church and over the years, more businesses and organizations have joined in to support the kids and help local families.

Johnikin and Carr say the event is about more than just giving away school supplies. They say they also encourage parents to be active with their children.

During the event, there will also be seminars on topics kids and parents should know about ahead of the school year such as hygiene and bullying.

