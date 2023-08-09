KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: The Extreme Heat Is Back

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Wednesday! All good things must come to an end. The dangerous heat is back. It’s a mostly sunny day with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. It will feel about 5 to 10 degrees hotter. It’ll be a bit breezy as well. After a blazing hot afternoon, lows fall overnight into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday is rinse and repeat. More sunshine is in store with highs near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures reach near 115 degrees.

The high heat and humidity are with us Friday into the weekend. High temperatures are in the lower 100s with mostly sunny conditions. Expect feels-like temperatures in excess of 100 degrees. There’s a low chance of rain Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
3 charged in riverfront brawl in Alabama
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
UPSO arrests Farmerville man after hour-long standoff
West Monroe High School boys' baseball
Ouachita Parish School Board approves new high school sports renovations

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon