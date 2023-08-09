KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Heat and Humid in Place Through Weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place through the end of the Work week, with Feels like conditions near 110 degrees. The heat sticks around into the weekend and next week as well.

Tonight, a mostly clear sky is expected with temperatures down to 80 degrees. It will be breezy overnight, with wind from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday will bring more heat and humidity to the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s, with feels like conditions near 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s, with feels like conditions near 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will bring more sunshine, heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 100s. Feels like conditions are forecast to reach near 110 degrees for another consecutive day.

Sunday will bring a few more clouds, but still will be hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Monday, there will be a few clouds around the region, similar to Sunday’s sky conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 100s once again.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler, with temperature in the upper 90s across the region. It will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with temperatures near 100 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day as well.

