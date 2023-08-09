KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: The Extreme Heat Is Back

Happy Wednesday! All good things must come to an end. The dangerous heat is back. It’s a mostly sunny day with afternoon temperatures maxing out in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. It will feel about 5 to 10 degrees hotter. It’ll be a bit breezy as well. After a blazing hot afternoon, lows fall overnight into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday is rinse and repeat. More sunshine is in store with highs near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures reach near 115 degrees.

The high heat and humidity are with us Friday into the weekend. High temperatures are in the lower 100s with mostly sunny conditions. Expect feels-like temperatures in excess of 100 degrees. There’s a low chance of rain Sunday into early next week.

