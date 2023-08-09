Kiwis recalled in multiple states for possible listeria contamination

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.
The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.(FDA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kiwis sold in several U.S. states are being recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday.

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container. They were sold at grocery stores in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Zespri kiwis sold in other states are not part of this recall.

The FDA said the kiwis subject to recall also have a container with UPC code code 8 18849 02009 3. The fruits themselves have stickers on them with bar code 9400 9552.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC is urging people to throw the fruit away immediately. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
3 charged in riverfront brawl in Alabama
West Monroe High School boys' baseball
Ouachita Parish School Board approves new high school sports renovations
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
UPSO arrests Farmerville man after hour-long standoff

Latest News

The Monroe City Council is advertising bids to replace a special fire truck for the airport
Monroe City Council agrees to advertise bids to replace fire truck
El Dorado School District wants the new facility to provide state-of-the-art security and...
Vote to increase millage of El Dorado School District
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
American nurse and her young daughter freed nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti
FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota