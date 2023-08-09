Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

