Zoo Buddy: Canebrake Rattlesnake!

Meet the canebrake rattlesnake! That's the animal we're highlighting in our zoo buddy segment.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re in the reptile building at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo for this Zoo Buddy segment! We’re highlighting the Canebrake Rattlesnake today.

“These guys are native to Louisiana, but not only our state, they go all the way from Florida all through the southern states to Texas and they’re pretty unique looking,” explains General Curator Lisa Taylor. “You know, you don’t want to get up close and personal with a rattlesnake out there.”

Taylor says you can identify these guys by looking for a rust-colored stripe along the back of the snake.

“All snakes have a shedding process but in particular rattlesnakes, every time they shed, it actually gets a new rattle because the shed is part of the rattle and the rattle is actually made of keratin, which is the same thing as your fingernail,” says Taylor. “And you know, rattlesnakes when they get alarmed or if they feel like they’re in danger, they will hit that rattle.”

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The splash pad is also open every day, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Burn ban
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain and Storms Tuesday Morning, Heat to Follow
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
A Ouachita Parish high school student traveled to France this summer after winning the...
Ouachita Parish student wins national competition, travels to Normandy for scholarship

Latest News

Telehealth services will soon be offered in 11 Louisiana library systems including five NELA...
Libraries to offer free telehealth services
Concordia Parish lacks funding from the state for the Coroner position
Rural Coroners lacking funding
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/8
Meet the canebrake rattlesnake! That's the animal we're highlighting in our zoo buddy segment.
Zoo Buddy: Canebrake Rattlesnake!