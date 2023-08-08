Zoo Buddy: Canebrake Rattlesnake!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re in the reptile building at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo for this Zoo Buddy segment! We’re highlighting the Canebrake Rattlesnake today.

“These guys are native to Louisiana, but not only our state, they go all the way from Florida all through the southern states to Texas and they’re pretty unique looking,” explains General Curator Lisa Taylor. “You know, you don’t want to get up close and personal with a rattlesnake out there.”

Taylor says you can identify these guys by looking for a rust-colored stripe along the back of the snake.

“All snakes have a shedding process but in particular rattlesnakes, every time they shed, it actually gets a new rattle because the shed is part of the rattle and the rattle is actually made of keratin, which is the same thing as your fingernail,” says Taylor. “And you know, rattlesnakes when they get alarmed or if they feel like they’re in danger, they will hit that rattle.”

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The splash pad is also open every day, weather permitting.

