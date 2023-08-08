Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain and Storms Tuesday Morning, Heat to Follow
Burn ban
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
A Ouachita Parish high school student traveled to France this summer after winning the...
Ouachita Parish student wins national competition, travels to Normandy for scholarship

Latest News

Telehealth services will soon be offered in 11 Louisiana library systems including five NELA...
Libraries to offer free telehealth services
Concordia Parish lacks funding from the state for the Coroner position
Rural Coroners lacking funding
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects
Students in grade 10 through 12 are invited to apply for the Mayor's Youth Council
City of West Monroe seeking applicants for Mayor’s Youth Council