West Monroe considers expanding the tax district

The city of West Monroe is considering expanding its tax district to provide more funds for economic development.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If the proposal goes forth, businesses around the Constitution Drive area would collect an additional one cent sales tax starting sometime in the third quarter of this year.

West Monroe Mayor, Staci Mitchell, said the money would be dedicated to improving economic development in the area.

“What an EDD allows is that the additional sales tax that’s collected can then be spent on economic development within the district. So having this extra revenue to be able to do more economic development in our area is, you know, is definitely a plus it doesn’t take any money away from operational fund,” said Mayor Mitchell.

The vote for this proposal will be on Sept. 5.

