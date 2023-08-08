UPSO arrests Farmerville man after hour-long standoff

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Philip Hughes, 64, of Farmerville following a domestic dispute on August 7 around 1 a.m. UPSO deputies were dispatched to the Emergency Room of Union General Hospital where the victim was being treated for multiple injuries to their upper body, head and extremities.

Deputies say the investigation revealed that Hughes hit the victim multiple times and said he would kill them if they called the police. The victim told authorities Hughes also attempted to strangle them and poured an unknown chemical on them before getting away.

When UPSO detectives and Farmerville Police went to Hughes’ residence, he taunted the deputies and stated he would kill them before ending communication with the deputies. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT came to assist and began trying to contact Hughes. After negotiating for an hour, Hughes surrendered just before 5 a.m. without incident.

Hughes was arrested and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center on the charges of domestic abuse battery with strangulation, false imprisonment, five counts of public intimidation, five counts of resisting an officer, and second-degree battery. UPSO says his bond will be set later this week and additional charges are possible.

