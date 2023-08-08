ULM to present the Sound of Today Marching Band at upcoming showcase

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will present the Sound of Today Marching Band at the SOT Band Camp Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Malone Stadium.

The event will be open to the public and is free of charge.

Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. Allen Parrish, said that he wants to show the community the band’s hard work.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to show the community how hard the Sound of Today has worked at band camp in preparation for the 2023 season,” said Parrish. “Students spend countless hours during band camp working together creating something special to entertain thousands of Warhawk fans during the fall.”

There are 125 students in the marching band and the showcase will be their first performance of the 2023 season.

Their new fall show is titled “Queens of Soul” and will feature popular tunes by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, and Patti Labelle.

For more information, visit ULM’s website.

