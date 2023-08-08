Ouachita Parish School Board approves new high school sports renovations

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish School Board held its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

At the noon meeting, there were no objections to the approval of bids to go out regarding the seven items on their agenda:

1. Additions and Renovations (West Ouachita High School)

2. Additions and Renovations (West Monroe High School)

3. Athletic Equipment

4. Musical Instruments

5. Interactive Flat Panels

6. Large Cafeteria Equipment

7. Access Control Doors at West Monroe High School

KNOE asked Bobby Jones, the purchasing agent for the school board, about renovations to the high schools’ sports facilities. Jones says they can move forward with plans.

“What they did was - they approved us to go out for bid,” said Jones. “From that point, we get plans; like on the first two items for West Ouachita and West Monroe, those will be drawn up by an architect, and the architect will bring the plans; specifications to us - we post them, and then after 25 days those bids are open and brought back to the board for approval.”

Mike Batey, school board member for District C, says they’re working to get the athletic programs up to speed for both schools.

“As far as West Ouachita High School, we’re really excited about what we’re doing out there,” said Batey. “We’re just renovating and we’re catching up some things that we need to do with soccer girls, soccer boys - track boys, track girls where some of them haven’t had very good dressing facilities for years and years.”

Batey says for West Monroe High School, certain upgrades will help student-athletes prepare for possible championships. Batey says there have been discussions adding a turf field for baseball and softball.

“Which is a good thing because they’re going to try to mimic what’s done down in the playoff area where they do the playoffs and the state championships so that they won’t be behind on their facilities,” said Batey.

According to the agenda from the school board, the budget set aside for renovations at both high schools equals approximately $7 million.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.