NOVA Workforce prepares for Annual Update to the Community Luncheon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana is preparing for an important upcoming event, the 7th Annual Update to the Community Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Tuesday, August 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. Two officials from NOVA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event and the institute as a whole.

NOVA’s executive director, Paul West, says NOVA is an institute that helps people get jobs. He says in their 15 years in the community, NOVA has served over 22 hundred individuals and has made a 30-million-dollar wage impact within the community. He says every dollar invested into NOVA sees a $6 return in wages.

Congress Woman Juanita Woods also joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event. She says they still have tables and seats available:

Individual seats: $35

Tables: $275

She also says it’s important because people in the community get a chance to sit down and meet the people that are making big economic changes within the community. If you would like to attend the luncheon, tickets are still available. To inquire about tickets, contact (318) 855- 1923 or visit their website.

