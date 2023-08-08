NELA Children’s Museum one step closer to new location with help from Kitty DeGree Foundation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ‘Remembering Her - The Kitty DeGree Foundation’ made a donation on July 28 to the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum in an effort to help fund the museum’s goal of building a new museum.

The Kitty DeGree Foundation was established around 20 years ago by local businesswoman Kitty DeGree with a vision to better the community for future generations to come. With a donation of $400,000 to the NELA Children’s Museum, Kitty DeGree’s legacy of helping community programs and services continues to stay alive.

“[The] donation is going to make a positive difference in the lives and educational experiences of thousands of children now and for many years to come,” said Children’s Museum Director Melissa Saye. “It is also an investment in our community and shows that our area understands the importance of expanding learning opportunities for our children.”

The Kitty DeGree Foundation’s board is currently represented by John Cameron and Anne Lockhart, with special gratitude and recognition for the contributions of its former president and vice president, Cindy Rogers and Scottie Traylor, who both recently died.

“Cindy, John, Scottie, and I have been so very excited to represent Kitty DeGree’s love of our community in a project of this magnitude and importance -- especially because this museum plays such an important part in the lives of children and families in this region,” said Lockhart.

Development Director Dawn Landry said fundraising for the new museum will be a big focus in the upcoming months.

“Our children are our most precious commodity,” Landry said. “This facility is going to be such a source of pride for our community.”

If a business or community member would like to donate to the museum, opportunities for such can be found at nelcm.org or by contacting Landry at nelcm3@gmal.com or (318)-361-9611.

