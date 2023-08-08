The Louisiana Municipal Association awards the City of West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Municipal Association awarded the City of West Monroe the Community Achievement Award for the city’s efforts to develop Highland Park.

The award was presented at the annual LMA Annual Convention in Alexandria.

The award recognizes the achievements of a city in four main categories: Community Development, Economic Development, Basic Services and Technology, and Connectivity. West Monroe won in the category of Economic Development.

In its effort to develop Highland Park the city has leveraged partnerships and funding opportunities to develop the property that includes a storm water detention project, recreational trails system for pedestrians and bicyclists, residential development on one end and commercial development on the other end.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell thanked the LMA for recognizing the city’s work and the partners that helped with the Highland Park project.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.