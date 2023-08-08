KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain and Storms Tuesday Morning, Heat to Follow

Grab the rain gear before heading out the door this morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to track across the ArkLaMiss during the morning hours. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail will be possible with the strongest of storms. A bulk of the storm activity tapers off heading into the afternoon, but a few showers may linger. Otherwise, it’s a relatively cooler day with highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Thanks to the rain and clouds, feels-like temperatures should stay below 105 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

I hope you enjoy the brief relief from the high heat, because we’re heating back up midweek. Highs top out near 100 degrees Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Expect feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy. Unfortunately, the triple-digit heat is sticking around through the workweek into the weekend.

