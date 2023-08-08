KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Heat Returns for the Rest of Week

It was a cooler day for much of the ArkLaMiss due to morning rain showers, but heat and humidity will return for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach the low 100.

Tonight, it will be mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures down into the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. Wind will be light from the northeast as well.

Wednesday will bring a return of hot weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s with feels like conditions even higher. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be yet another hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will feel even hotter outside. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as well.

Saturday will bring more heat to the region, with temperatures reaching the low 100s. It will feel even hotter when humidity is factored in. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will bring the chance for isolated showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Monday will bring more rain chances to the region. More isolated in nature. It still will be hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Tuesday will be a drier day for the ArkLaMiss. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

