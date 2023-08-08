KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Diminishes, Heating Back Up Wednesday

A bulk of the storm activity tapers off this afternoon, but a few showers may linger. Otherwise, it’s a relatively cooler day with highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Thanks to the rain and clouds, feels-like temperatures should stay below 105 degrees for locations along and north of I-20. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

I hope you enjoy the brief relief from the high heat, because we’re heating back up midweek. Highs top out near 100 degrees Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Expect feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy. Unfortunately, the triple-digit heat is sticking around through the workweek into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.