Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - Eunice Police have arrested a fourth worker in their investigation into possible child abuse at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, according to reporting by KLFY.

Authorities have arrested Katherine Michelle Fontenot, 20, who is accused of six counts of principal cruelty to juveniles.

The investigation into the daycare began after authorities were made aware of a video allegedly showing toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and being taped to a chair.

To date, Eunice Police have made the following four arrests in regard to their investigation:

