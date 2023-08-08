City of West Monroe seeking applicants for Mayor’s Youth Council

Students in grade 10 through 12 are invited to apply for the Mayor's Youth Council
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is seeking applicants for the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council.

The Mayor’s Youth Council consists of high school students developing their individual leadership skills that help strengthen the West Monroe community through volunteer services. They also gain a greater awareness of how municipal government operates and provide insight into issues that affect the community.

If you would like to receive an application, contact the Mayor’s Office at (3180-396-2600 or email them at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov. Applications can be picked up on the first floor of City Hall at 2305 N. 7th St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also find the application on the city of West Monroe’s website.

All students entering grades 10 through 12 who reside in West Monroe or West Ouachita Parish are eligible to apply. Applications can be dropped off at the West Monroe Mayor’s Office until Friday, August 25.

