Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning of August 7 and claimed the life of a juvenile.

Deputies say they responded to a vehicle accident on Beacon Light Rd. just before three a.m. when they discovered one of the occupants of the vehicles had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died hours later.

Detectives ask if anyone has information about this shooting, contact them at (318)-251-5111. You can also submit information to Crime Stoppers by texting “TIP15 plus your message” to CRIMES (247637), or submit a tip on their website. Your identity will remain anonymous and you will be eligible for a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

