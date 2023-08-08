Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning of August 7 and claimed the life of a juvenile.

Deputies say they responded to a vehicle accident on Beacon Light Rd. just before three a.m. when they discovered one of the occupants of the vehicles had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died hours later.

Detectives ask if anyone has information about this shooting, contact them at (318)-251-5111. You can also submit information to Crime Stoppers by texting “TIP15 plus your message” to CRIMES (247637), or submit a tip on their website. Your identity will remain anonymous and you will be eligible for a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Burn ban
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
KNOE Late Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Showers and Storms for Tuesday Morning, Heat to Follow
A Ouachita Parish high school student traveled to France this summer after winning the...
Ouachita Parish student wins national competition, travels to Normandy for scholarship

Latest News

Concordia Parish lacks funding from the state for the Coroner position
Rural Coroners lacking funding
The city of West Monroe is considering expanding its tax district to provide more funds for...
West Monroe considers expanding the tax district
Bulldogs begins week three of fall camp.
Louisiana Tech begins week three of fall camp
"Yocum is a school that we're in right now. It's 95 years old. It's time to put our students in...
Vote to increase millage of El Dorado School District