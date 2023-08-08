$12 million for civil legal aid awarded by the Louisiana Bar Foundation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation has awarded more that $12 million in grants to assist women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed people, and those with civil legal aid issues facing the loss of their homes.

The LBF is serving the regions poorest citizens by partnering up with local nonprofit civil legal aid organizations.

LBF President, Deidre Deculus Robert, said that this support is needed.

“Our citizens need legal representation beyond criminal matters. Families need support in several ways, and the funding provided by the LBF to support our legal aid providers and advocates for families and children in need of civil legal aid support is essential,” said Robert.

For a look at the complete list of LBF grants by funding category, click here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.