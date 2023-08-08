$12 million for civil legal aid awarded by the Louisiana Bar Foundation

KNOE 8 News
KNOE 8 News(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation has awarded more that $12 million in grants to assist women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed people, and those with civil legal aid issues facing the loss of their homes.

The LBF is serving the regions poorest citizens by partnering up with local nonprofit civil legal aid organizations.

LBF President, Deidre Deculus Robert, said that this support is needed.

“Our citizens need legal representation beyond criminal matters. Families need support in several ways, and the funding provided by the LBF to support our legal aid providers and advocates for families and children in need of civil legal aid support is essential,” said Robert.

For a look at the complete list of LBF grants by funding category, click here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Police Lights
Authorities investigating early morning shooting in Ruston, juvenile killed
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Diminishes, Heating Back Up Wednesday
Burn ban
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe

Latest News

Sound of Today Marching Band logo.
ULM to present the Sound of Today Marching Band at upcoming showcase
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/8
The Louisiana Municipal Association awarded the City of West Monroe the Community Achievement...
The Louisiana Municipal Association awards the City of West Monroe
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference