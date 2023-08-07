Vote to increase millage of El Dorado School District

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - The residents of El Dorado are voting to increase the millage for the school district by five mills to fund the construction of a new facility.

The last millage increase was to fund the El Dorado High School construction in 2007.

El Dorado School District Superintendent Jim Tucker said it will have state-of-the-art features in both education and security. He said it is time for an upgrade for students in the area. If passed, the new facility would replace Yocum Elementary.

“Yocum is a school that we’re in right now. It’s 95 years old. It’s time to put our students in something that’s better. They deserve better,” said Tucker.

The facility would provide the same opportunities as the high school. Tucker said parents have one thought when they take their kids to school.

”We all want our students to be safe. Every parent, when they drop their child off at school in the morning, they don’t say, oh, I hope my child goes in there, and they learn a lot, “ said Tucker. “They dropped their child off saying I hope my child is safe. I hope my child is taken care of. I hope my child is loved.”

El Dorado High School Assistant Principal Ashlee Curtis said this facility will help both students and teachers. If it passes, she will have two students attending the new school.

“As an educator, I could be in a building that is going to help protect our kids and take a little bit of the stress off of me. That’s amazing,” said Curtis. “Having a building that can help aid in saving your child, I think that’s more enough reason for us to go and vote yes.”

According to Tucker, the increase would still keep the El Dorado District at the lowest millage in the area. It would also help possibly provide funding to update other facilities as well.

“We would also have to look at what we do with 7th and 8th grade right now. Currently, Barton, a strong possibility they could stay at Barton; we could do some renovations there,” said Tucker. “This is an exciting time. Our students deserve to be in the best that we can possibly provide, and it’s time to do that.”

More information on the vote and the new facility is on the district’s website. The vote is at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 8, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

