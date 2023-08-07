Ouachita Parish student wins national competition, travels to Normandy for scholarship

A Ouachita Parish high school student traveled to France this summer after winning the Louisiana National History Day Competition last year.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish high school student traveled to France this summer after winning the Louisiana National History Day Competition last year.

Student Government Association President of Ouachita Parish High School, Jacob Green, traveled to Normandy, France in July after winning the Louisiana National History Day competition.

“So the first opportunity I was granted was after I was inside the history day--National History Day competition and the same people over that which was the World War II museum, they actually gave me the opportunity to apply for the Normandy scholarship, which I then applied to, and was gratefully accepted into,” said Green.

“It’s affected me a lot. I will say that it gave me a newfound appreciation of countries outside of my own and different cultures and I’ve really appreciated that, but also it has given me a sense of independence away from home from my family that I think I’ll be able to utilize in the future.”

Jacob’s mother, Alberta Green, hopes that Jacob’s story will inspire others.

“When you’re from an area like ours, sometimes children do what they see. So if they have the opportunity to see that Jacob from Monroe, Louisiana can travel outside of the country and to do this program, hopefully, that will inspire other children to believe that they can do - if not even more than - what he accomplished by going outside of the country,” said Alberta.

Upon graduation, Jacob plans to attend Yale University or the University of Texas at Austin and major in business economics.

