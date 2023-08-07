Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues a statewide burn ban

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With high temperatures and extremely dry conditions, State Fire Marshal, Dan Wallis, and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, has issued a statewide burn ban four Louisiana.

This order will be in effect as of 5 p.m. August 7 and will remain in effect until it is rescinded.

Private burning is only allowed if permission is granted by your local fire department or local government.

This does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained by the department, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has provided facts about burn bans in Louisiana:

Burn bans apply to open burning practices of legal materials like vegetation.

Burn bans do not apply to approved agricultural burn practices for farming or the recreational use of fire pits, campfires or barbecue grills.

Parish government leaders or bodies have the authority to issue parish-wide burn bans. They also have the authority to opt out of a statewide burn ban. Fire chiefs have the authority to allow for individual exceptions to a statewide burn ban.

To learn more about what you can and cannot do during a burn ban, visit the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

