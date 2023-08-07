KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Brief Relief From the Heat, Tracking Showers and Storms

By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Happy Monday! It’s a hot day across the ArkLaMiss with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures are expected to top out near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be near 110 degrees.

Dry air across the region could cut back on today’s rain chance. For now, a few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out for locations near and north of I-20. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main concerns. Not everyone will see rain and widespread severe weather is not expected!

Lows fall overnight into the mid to upper 70s. Isolated thunderstorms spread into the region late tonight, becoming more scattered in nature Tuesday morning. A few showers could linger into Tuesday afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. Yay for cooler temperatures and rain!

Quieter weather returns to the region Wednesday. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs reach near the 100 degree mark. High temperatures hover in the lower 100s through the workweek into the weekend. The weekend also brings us another chance of rain.

