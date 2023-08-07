KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Showers and Storms for Tuesday Morning, Heat to Follow

After a long hot and dry stretch of weather for the ArkLaMiss, rain showers and storms are in the forecast for part of the overnight into Tuesday morning. Following the rain, dry and hot weather will return to the region and linger into the up coming weekend.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions with an isolated shower or storms. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s. Light wind across the region.

Tuesday will bring morning rain showers and storms, some of which may turn severe. Drier and brighter weather is expected into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and warmth to the region. Temperatures will reach near 100 degrees.

Thursday will be another hot day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be another hot day. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine and heat to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Sunday will bring heat and humidity but be a touch cool weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

Monday will bring temperatures in the upper 90s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine expected.

