BBB: Debt collector scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal from the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about a scheme that’s been scamming thousands of people out of their money. She says people are posing as debt collectors to scam money out of people. She says it all boils down to knowing your right as it pertains to debt collector scams.

When trying to avoid being a victim of the scam, she says to contact the BBB. She also says you should know about the Fair Debt Collection Protection Act.

Under this act, scammers can’t:

Contact you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., unless you agree to it.

Contact you at work if you tell them you’re not allowed to get calls there.

Contact you by email or text message if you ask them to stop.

Call you more than seven times within a seven-day period or within seven days after talking with you by phone about a particular debt.

Privately message you on social media if you ask them to stop.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.