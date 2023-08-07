The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery partners up with mobile app, Jackpocket

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is partnering up with the lottery app, Jackpocket, and offering new users a free $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Lottery players in Arkansas can access the free ticket by downloading the Jackpocket app or visiting their website and entering the code “ARMEGA” during checkout.

There has been no Mega Millions jackpot winner since April, leaving the grand prize to be an estimated $1.55 billion dollar’s for Tuesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24, while the odds of winning the jackpot are one and 303 million.

For more information, visit the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s website.

