18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man multiple times in Vicksburg

Larry Bell, Jr.
Larry Bell, Jr.(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested an 18-year-old after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Vicksburg.

A press release says that at 1:32 a.m. on July 30, a Warren Couty deputy noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near the intersection with Clay Street.

The deputy then found Brendyn Carmen, 20, inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

On August 7, officers arrested Larry Bell, Jr. and charged him with capital murder.

Bell appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $2 million.

He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

