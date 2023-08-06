Rose Theater hosts benefit concert as it works towards restoration

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A fundraiser was held at the Bastrop Visitor Center for the restoration of the Rose Theater. Over a hundred people were in attendance and a local food truck provided food.

The Rose Theater was built in 1927 and closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patricia Bordelon is a board member of the theater and said the theater is an important building in the community.

“We had grants from a couple of sources that totaled $50,000, and we are so grateful for that. I mean, we wouldn’t be here tonight if we hadn’t gotten that. We were scared that we wouldn’t be able to reopen but now that we’ve gotten that money, we’re gonna work really hard to get her open. Hopefully sometime in early 2024,” said Bordelon.

There were two local music groups who performed for the benefit concert and did it completely free. Nic Irby was one of the performers alongside bandmate Averyal Goyne. Irby said he was more than happy to help raise money for a theater he once performed in plays at.

“We played some music here for a benefit concert for the Rose Theater. We do it because the Rose Theater is a really good thing going on in town here. And just being able to help it is all worth it completely,” said Irby.

A big issue facing the theater’s restoration is the air conditions. Bordelon said they are hoping to raise an additional 10-15 thousand dollars as well as receive more grant money.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.