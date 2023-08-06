Man arrested after toddler is shot in head while sleeping in New Orleans apartment, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sleeping 3-year-old boy was struck in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) by a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East, police said.

The juvenile victim is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. New Orleans police arrested 22-year-old neighbor Javonte Shelton in connection with the shooting.

The NOPD said Shelton was “dry firing his weapon” inside his apartment when he discharged a round through the wall, striking the sleeping boy in the adjacent apartment around 12:19 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard, but the NOPD did not specify if the victim was housed in The Willows or the Walnut Square apartments, which both occupy the block.

Records show Shelton was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 9:42 a.m. on single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice. Online court records indicate this is Shelton’s first arrest in Orleans Parish as an adult.

Police said the victim “was asleep in bed when a shot was fired through the wall from an adjacent apartment and struck the victim in the head.” The NOPD said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

