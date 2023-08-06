City of Monroe hosts Safe Housing and Healthy Homes Information Session

Officials say lead is still a danger to be weary of in residential homes
Kyndall Jones goes over what safety and health concerns citizens should keep an eye out for throughout their homes.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a Safe Housing and Healthy Homes Informational Session. This event was geared towards helping residents to look out for warning signs of lead in their homes but also to assist with affordable housing for those in need.

Older homes built during or before 1978 are prone to the possibility of paint containing lead inside the property, which can be very toxic to residents. Department Head for planning and urban development for the City of Monroe Ellen Hill says lead is still a danger to be aware of.

“Lead is still here. Lead is a hazard in our homes, you know, and we want to make sure as many families....know that this is available to make that home a little safer,” Hill says.

