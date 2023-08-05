West Monroe HS Robotics Team Needs Sponsors

The robotics team at West Monroe High School is getting ready for the school year and looking by sponsors.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a room filled with computers, batteries, and wires stands a three-foot robot worth over $10,000. This is why the West Monroe Robotics MAGNAtech 3468 Team is needing sponsors.

Zach Lovelady, the team’s lead coach, says it takes more than what most people think to fund this organization.

“Our size team and kind of where we’re at in the playing field is roughly about 60 to 75,000. To operate for two competitions,” said Lovelady.

Kira Coleman, lead strategy team member, says the team, with help from mentors and sponsors, learns where to get the funds they need.

“Business is also constantly doing things like grant writing sponsorships, donations,” said Coleman.

They still need help to raise the remaining funds through individual and business sponsorships. There are levels of sponsorships available, and some can get your name on their creation and the site.

The students learn more than just programming and building.

“Our social media people and our people who make buttons and such like this one. To get our name out there, just let people know. Who we are,” said Coleman.

Students learn many roles that help them in the real world that they use for a lifetime.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot more about myself, and I’ve gotten a lot out of my comfort zone. My confidence has gone up a lot. I’ve learned a lot of life skills that I will definitely need in the future,” said Coleman.

The team will need all the help they can to fund going to the competition this year.

“We’re always in need of help; mentors, financial, or physical supplies. So, as I said, we grant right and fundraise just about every penny so,” said Lovelady.

If you want to help the West Monroe MAGNAtech 3468 Robotics Team, you can go to the Facebook page or email frc3468.magnatech@gmail.com.

