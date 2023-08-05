Monroe Police Department offers condolences to those impacted by shooting in Lafayette

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department made a Facebook post offering its condolences to the family of a child who was killed during a shooting in Lafayette, La. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Five people were shot, according to KPLC, KNOE’s sister station in Lake Charles. Two of the five people shot were police officers.

Officials say the officers were responding to a “fight in progress” when a suspect began shooting at them, injuring two officers and reportedly prompting a third to return gunfire.

“Chief Vic Zordan would like the public to join us in praying for a speedy recovery for the two Lafayette Police Department Officers and others affected by this shooting,” says MPD’s Facebook post. “We are also praying that the person or persons responsible for this cowardly act of violence be brought to justice.”

