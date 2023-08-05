Monroe Police Department offers condolences to those impacted by shooting in Lafayette

The Monroe Police Department is offering its condolences to those impacted by a shooting in...
The Monroe Police Department is offering its condolences to those impacted by a shooting in Lafayette.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department made a Facebook post offering its condolences to the family of a child who was killed during a shooting in Lafayette, La. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

RELATED: Child killed in shooting involving Lafayette Police officers

Five people were shot, according to KPLC, KNOE’s sister station in Lake Charles. Two of the five people shot were police officers.

Officials say the officers were responding to a “fight in progress” when a suspect began shooting at them, injuring two officers and reportedly prompting a third to return gunfire.

“Chief Vic Zordan would like the public to join us in praying for a speedy recovery for the two Lafayette Police Department Officers and others affected by this shooting,” says MPD’s Facebook post. “We are also praying that the person or persons responsible for this cowardly act of violence be brought to justice.”

WATCH: Crime Around the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Accident causes traffic congestion on I-20
Authorities are investigating.
Detectives arrest homicide suspect after death in Catahoula Parish
The City of Ruston announces road closures due to water valve installation
City of Ruston announces road closures due to water valve installation
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
Monroe-West Monroe to be featured on the Discovery Channel

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/4
Lafayette Police Department
Child killed in shooting involving Lafayette Police officers
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Latest, Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish