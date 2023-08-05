Child killed in shooting involving Lafayette Police officers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - One child was killed, and five other people shot, following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette. Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

Police say they responded to a “fight in progress” call around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street. Officers say after they made contact with the people they believed to be involved in the fight, one suspect began shooting at them, hitting two uniformed Lafayette Police officers multiple times. A third officer reportedly then returned gunfire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident; it’s unclear who shot them, including a woman and two children. Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, video or information to contact our detectives by calling 337 232-9211. Information will be updated as it becomes available during this active investigation.

