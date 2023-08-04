Walmart hosting back to school celebration, donating $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - During Walmart’s back-to-school celebration in El Dorado on August 5, they will be donating $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado as well as donating supplies from the story to the community.

In addition to the donations, there will be several activities for those attending. Walmart is also giving $2,500 in gift cards to the first 100 families at the event.

The event is this Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To RSVP for this event, contact Rowdy Higgins at (325)-370-9820 or rowdy.riggins@dentsu.com

