Walmart in El Dorado to host a Back-to-School celebration
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Walmart will host a back-to-school celebration and donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club in El Dorado.
The first 100 families will receive a $2,500 Walmart gift card. There will be a DJ, free food, drinks, and snow cones. The Fire Department will also be there to take photos with kids.
The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10-3 p.m. at the Walmart located on 2730 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730.
