New Saints-Branded instant-win games are coming to the Louisiana Lottery

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the fifteenth consecutive season, the Louisiana Lottery is partnering with the New Orleans Saints to offer team-branded instant-win games.

This time around, a $3 Touchdown Saints Fast Play game and a $5 scratch-off game will be offered.

On Aug. 6, the $3 Fast play game will launch with the chance for players to win top prizes of $15,000. The $5 New Orleans scratch-off will launch the following day on Aug. 7 with top prizes of $100,000.

Players can play a bonus game by folding their ticket and punching out the little football icons for another chance to win. But that’s not all, nonwinning tickets can be entered into second-chance drawings for official autographed merchandise prizes to gameday prize experiences.

Lottery President, Rose Hudson, said that players now have another reason to smile.

“New Orleans Saints fans can count on the Louisiana Lottery to once more deliver a reason to smile with an exciting lineup of games including a first in the industry with a ‘punch and play’ ticket style plus the once-in-a-lifetime second-chance prize experiences our players have come to expect with this brand,” said Hudson.

Players also have a chance to enter at least $10 worth of their nonwinning tickets into any of the three second-chance drawings that are offered.

Prizes include the following: one season ticket prize package, two game-day experience prizes, eight suite access prizes, and 27 autographed merchandize prizes.

Here is a list of the second-chance drawing deadlines:

Sept. 25 - First Entry Deadline

Oct. 30 - Second Entry Deadline

TBA - Final Entry Deadline

The rules to the complete game and second-chance drawing can be found on the Louisiana Lottery’s website.

