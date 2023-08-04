Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center receives grant to expand mammogram service access

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has received a grant of $15,000 from Sisters Network Inc. Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program to expand access to its mammogram services.

Funding from the grant will be used to support the Prevention on the Go program and extend services to 31 parishes in Louisiana and four counties in Southwest Mississippi.

“We are excited to partner with the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide 3D mammograms for uninsured women in Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi through our Breast Cancer Assistance Program,” stated Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc. “Women must make their breast health a top priority, and Sisters Network Inc. is proud that our national organization can help make mammograms accessible to women who might otherwise not be able to afford one. Early detection is not a slogan, it can truly save lives,” added Jackson.

The Prevention on the Go program at Mary Bird Perkins has provided more than 111,000 screenings and resulted in nearly 835 cancers detected.

“Our Prevention on the Go program is powered by the generosity of our community and through the support of organizations like Sisters Network Inc.,” said Renea Duffin, vice president, cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

