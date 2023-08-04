Louisiana State Health Department launches, “Operation Immunization” ahead of Back-to-School season

After a reported 67 million children missed their vaccinations due to the pandemic, Louisiana is working to increase school vaccinations.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Health Department has launched “Operation Immunization” to increase vaccinations ahead of the back to school season.

Regional Medical Director of the Louisiana Office of Public Health, Tonya Hunter, M.D., said that Louisiana residents have slacked on getting vaccinated following the pandemic.

“Louisiana used to be the premier and one of the most well vaccinated states in the nation. But we’ve noticed a trend and a decline. Families thought that Covid would go away... it’s still with us,” said Hunter.

Health officials hope that “Operation Immunization” will help reduce the number of Covid and Flu cases.

“We want to make sure that everyone has that shield of protection that vaccines provide,” Hunter said.

