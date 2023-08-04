KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Intense Heat Looms Into the Weekend, Slim Rain Chances

Happy Friday! The prevailing weather story continues to revolve around the significant heat across the ArkLaMiss. Highs today are expected to top out in the lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. The high humidity will put feels-like temperatures near 115 degrees. Tonight is another mostly clear night with lows on either side of 80 degrees. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday. We’ll see highs in the lower 100s. It’s a mostly dry day, but a pop-up thundershower cannot be ruled out.

Sunday is another hot day across the region with highs in the lower 100s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Our next weather system brings us a better chance of rain and storms mid-next week. But wait, there is more! Highs are expected to rebound in the mid to upper 90s. It’s a possibility that we dip into the lower 90s on Tuesday.

