KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Hot Weather into Weekend, Briefly Cooler Next Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was another blazing hot day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the low 100s. And we are not done with the heat yet. More of it is on the way. Temperatures into the weekend will reach into the low 100s with limited rain and storm chances. It starts out of hot next week, but rain and storm chances will lead to a cooler mid week, before temperatures rise again for the week’s end.

Tonight will be another warm and humid night. Temperatures will only lower to near 80s. Wind will be light from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will be dangerously hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the low 100s. The feels like conditions will be even higher. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a hot and humid day with limited rain and storm chances. Temperatures will reach the low 100s.

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It will be hot as well, with temperatures in the low 100s.

Tuesday will be a relatively cooler day, with temperatures only in the low 90s. There is a likelihood of rain showers and some storms.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with near normal temperatures in the mid 90s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with slightly warmer weather. Temperatures will reach to near 100 degrees.

Friday will be a similar day to Thursday, with temperatures near 100 degrees and partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.

