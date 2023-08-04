City of Ruston announces road closures due to water valve installation

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has announced that 14 roads will be closed starting at midnight on Sunday, August 6 and will reopen at two a.m. on Monday, August 7.

The shut-off is due to the city installing a water valve. The roads that will be closed are:

Bourbon St.

Camp Rd.

Canal St.

Cedar Creek Dr.

Cedar Creek Rd.

Chase Ln.

Decatur Dr.

English Turn

Esplanade Ave.

Foxx Creek Dr.

Foxxwood Dr.

Hunt Lane

Post Oak Dr.

Rampart Dr.

The City of Ruston says they regret any inconvenience this brings to those in the community. If you have any questions about the installation, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

