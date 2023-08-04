Adopt a Pet: Meet Daisy!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Daisy.

Roxanne says Daisy came to the shelter as a stray and is about a year old. She says Daisy is very sweet and believes she would be a great dog for a big family. She says Daisy is good on a lease and loads into a car well. Roxanne informed us that Daisy is a Shephard mix. She says they are known for their good attitudes, and that’s why she says Daisy would be good with a large family.

Currently, OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

