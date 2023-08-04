2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss

Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss
Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss(Source: KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson and Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Back to School 2023

Read below for a list of events:

Madison Parish

  • Friday, August 4
    • Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.

Morehouse Parish

  • Saturday, August 5
    • Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • School supplies giveaway, backpack giveaway and healthcare information
  • 6th Annual Back to School Jubilee at Genisis Center, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ouachita Parish

  • Monday, August 7
    • Kids Art Club: Back to School Bash at The Sugar Gallery, 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 12
    • Back to School Bonanza at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
      • School supplies, health screenings, food, drinks, games, door prizes
    • Region 8 Community Outreach Back to School Bash at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
      • School supply giveaways, health information, interactive booths, and free food.
    • Strive for Success Back to School Bash on 1310 Powell Street, Monroe, La.,
      • School supplies, bookbags, games, and more.
    • Back to School Bash Town of Richwood at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
      • School supplies giveaways, bookbags, jumpers, waterslide, games, snow cones, music, and more.
  • Saturday, August 26
    • Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
      • Backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, food and jumpers
  • Saturday, August 19
    • Queens of Tomorrow Back to School Bash at the Henrietta W. Johnson Community Center, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
      • School supplies, a laptop raffle, free food and drinks, community resources, college scholarship seminars, music, face painting, and games.

Lincoln Parish

  • Saturday, August 19
    • Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Reframing for Life, 7 a.m. - 11 a.m
      • One backpack per child, per car for grades K-5 while supplies last.
    • Back to School with Grace at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
      • School supplies, uniforms, undergarments, back-to-school haircuts, a school-themed mini photoshoot, dinner, and door prizes.

Don’t forget to submit any back-to-school photos or videos using the album below!

