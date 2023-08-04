2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.
Read below for a list of events:
Madison Parish
- Friday, August 4
- Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.
Morehouse Parish
- Saturday, August 5
- Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- School supplies giveaway, backpack giveaway and healthcare information
- 6th Annual Back to School Jubilee at Genisis Center, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Ouachita Parish
- Monday, August 7
- Kids Art Club: Back to School Bash at The Sugar Gallery, 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 12
- Back to School Bonanza at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- School supplies, health screenings, food, drinks, games, door prizes
- Region 8 Community Outreach Back to School Bash at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- School supply giveaways, health information, interactive booths, and free food.
- Strive for Success Back to School Bash on 1310 Powell Street, Monroe, La.,
- School supplies, bookbags, games, and more.
- Back to School Bash Town of Richwood at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- School supplies giveaways, bookbags, jumpers, waterslide, games, snow cones, music, and more.
- Saturday, August 26
- Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, food and jumpers
- Saturday, August 19
- Queens of Tomorrow Back to School Bash at the Henrietta W. Johnson Community Center, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- School supplies, a laptop raffle, free food and drinks, community resources, college scholarship seminars, music, face painting, and games.
Lincoln Parish
- Saturday, August 19
- Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Reframing for Life, 7 a.m. - 11 a.m
- One backpack per child, per car for grades K-5 while supplies last.
- Back to School with Grace at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- School supplies, uniforms, undergarments, back-to-school haircuts, a school-themed mini photoshoot, dinner, and door prizes.
