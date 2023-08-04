2023 Back to school events happening around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With school starting soon, there are many back-to-school events taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

Read below for a list of events:

Madison Parish

Friday, August 4 Back to School Bash at Tallulah Elementary School, 5-7 p.m.



Morehouse Parish

Saturday, August 5 Back to School Health Fair at Bastrop Municipal Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. School supplies giveaway, backpack giveaway and healthcare information

6th Annual Back to School Jubilee at Genisis Center, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ouachita Parish

Monday, August 7 Kids Art Club: Back to School Bash at The Sugar Gallery, 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 Back to School Bonanza at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. School supplies, health screenings, food, drinks, games, door prizes Region 8 Community Outreach Back to School Bash at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. School supply giveaways, health information, interactive booths, and free food. Strive for Success Back to School Bash on 1310 Powell Street, Monroe, La., School supplies, bookbags, games, and more. Back to School Bash Town of Richwood at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. School supplies giveaways, bookbags, jumpers, waterslide, games, snow cones, music, and more.

Saturday, August 26 Back to School Bash at Mary Francis Goins Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway, food and jumpers

Saturday, August 19 Queens of Tomorrow Back to School Bash at the Henrietta W. Johnson Community Center, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. School supplies, a laptop raffle, free food and drinks, community resources, college scholarship seminars, music, face painting, and games.



Lincoln Parish

Saturday, August 19 Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Reframing for Life, 7 a.m. - 11 a.m One backpack per child, per car for grades K-5 while supplies last. Back to School with Grace at Grace Bible Baptist Church, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. School supplies, uniforms, undergarments, back-to-school haircuts, a school-themed mini photoshoot, dinner, and door prizes.



