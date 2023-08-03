Union Parish vehicle pursuit prevents possible homicide

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators were attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 25 on Marion Hwy inside the Farmerville city limits when the driver of the vehicle fled from investigators. The driver fled through several city streets and onto Louisiana Hwy 2 East.

Deputies say the driver drove through the grass at Farmerville Town Hall to avoid them before making it back onto the highway.

The pursuit ended on Hwy 2 East near Terral Island Rd. where deputies arrested Judge H. Milliken, 42, of Farmerville. Deputies found two loaded handguns in the passenger seat of the vehicle. While Milliken was being transported, deputies say he admitted that prior to the stop he was on his way to Morehouse and Ouachita Parish to commit two homicides.

Milliken told deputies he had two handguns to use in the planned homicides. He gave deputies the names and addresses of his planned victims. Deputies say the victims verified that Milliken had previously shown up to their homes without permission before being told to leave.

Milliken was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and traffic charges with a bond set at $750,000

