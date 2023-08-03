Train derailment in Lincoln Parish causes shoulder closure on US 80

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a shoulder closure along US 80 from four miles West of La. 151 and continued for one mile.

DOTD says the shoulder will be closed to allow for trucks and equipment to enter and exit the roadway due to a train derailment in the area on August 2.

DOTD says they appreciate the public’s patience and would like to remind drivers to drive with caution through construction sites. Be aware of work crews and their equipment when driving through these sites.

RELATED STORY: Authorities respond to train derailment in Lincoln Parish

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.